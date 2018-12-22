NBP extend hours for duty, tax collection on Dec 31

Staff Reporter

Karachi

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that branches of its Banking Service Corporation (BSC) and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours on December 31, 2018 to facilitate collection of duty and taxes.

The central bank said that the NBP branches, as well as field offices of the SBP BSC would observe extended banking hours up to 8:00PM on December 31, 2018. Further, the NBP branches will settle their transactions on same day with respective SBP-BSC offices for which purpose a special clearing will be arranged at 5:30 PM by the NIFT on December 31, 2018.

Share on: WhatsApp