NBP declares Rs16.14b 9-month net profit

The net profit of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has increased by 10 percent to Rs16.14 billion for the period (January – September 2018) owing to robust increase in interest income and decline in payable taxes. The profit after tax of the NBP rose to Rs16.14 billion during nine months of 2018 as against Rs14.69 billion in the same months of the last year.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that Net Interest Income (NII) of the bank settled at Rs43.7 billion, increasing by an impressive 13 percent YoY. However the bank’s NII declined 16 percent QoQ as the increase in interest expense by 34 percent QoQ outpaced increase in interest income (11 percent QoQ). The analysts attributed this to possible high deposit growth QoQ alongside re-pricing lag between loans and deposits.

NFI remained stagnant YoY during 9MCY18 while declining 23 percent QoQ due to lower fee income (-28 percent QoQ) and capital gains (-57 percent QoQ).

