NBP chooses Dell EMC as enterprise backup solutions provider in partnership with megaplus

National Bank of Pakistan, EMC and Megaplus Pakistan partnered to launch Enterprise Backup Solution project at a signing ceremony held at the NBP Head Office. Under this partnership, NBP will implement Dell EMC’s Enterprise Backup Solution for protection of its critical information assets.

The event was attended by.Tariq Jamali, President(A) NBP, Shahid Saeed (Group Chief ITG/CIO), Naved Siraj (Dell EMC), Asim Bokhari (CEO Megaplus) and Shahnawaz Khan (EVP/ Division. Head- Infrastructure & Technology Division, ITG).

Shahid Saeed, SEVP / Group Chief (CIO), NBP at the ceremony said that ‘the bank is making hefty investment in the IT to fully adopt IT-based banking, as it is playing a unique role in the financial inclusion of the unbanked people. The bank also aims at improving the quality of services to customers through investing in human resource and technology capacity building.’

In addition, Shahid Saeed said that ‘Data protection is one of the top priorities of the Bank with a stern emphasis to strengthen the protection of its customer’s data and ensuring data protection compliance regulations are met and hence, implementation of an enterprise backup and recovery solution is of utmost priority for NBP ITG.

Asim Bokhari, CEO Megaplus, said that Megaplus is DELL / EMC top partner in Pakistan and has grown tremendously over the last few years with some key projects under its umbrella. Megaplus looks forward to smooth implementation of the backup solution at NBP and looks forward to strengthen its business relationship with the bank as a strategic partner and implementer.

Naveed Siraj, Dell EMC expressed his views that Dell EMC along with its partner (Megaplus) is keen on providing services to NBP with its cutting edge solution and technology. Dell/EMC’s team is available to support and provide technical and consultation services to NBP in its journey of transforming its infrastructure services through standardization, customization and automation and will be extending its full support in order to make it a success story for all partners involved.

