NBP, Bank of China ink MoU to enhance banking services

Our Correspondent

Karachi

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Bank of China Pakistan Operations (BOCP) signed a MoU to promote banking services in the country. The MoU will focus on developing niches and creating synergies between the two institutions. The MoU will strengthen the ironclad brotherhood between the two nations.

The MoU was signed by President and Chief Executive Officer of NBP, Saeed Ahmad and the Country Head & CEO BOCP, Dr Tao Li. Pak-China friendship is not only a sign of unity between the two countries but also a strong bond of mutual trust, tolerance and long-lasting confidence which is acknowledged by the whole world. Being a trustworthy friend, China has always contributed to the growth and economic development of Pakistan.

Saeed Ahmad said, “Both institutions have developed a strong mutually beneficial relationship and are willing to extend the bilateral cooperation. NBP believes that this MoU will further extend cooperation in the areas of trade finance, cash management and international transactions, corporate lending and project financing, infrastructure financing, investment banking and various other fields.”

On the occasion, the CEO of Bank of China, Dr Tao Li said that Bank of China has a long-standing working relationship with NBP. It is the first MoU which BOCP has signed with any bank of Pakistan. BOCP is fully committed to Pakistan and is determined to deliver its excellent financial service to the not only the projects under CPEC and also the target local corporate clients residing in Pakistan. The development of Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is an example of China’s unconditional support towards Pakistan.

Both countries have achieved significantly in the fields such as infrastructure construction, energy development, and people-to-people exchanges.

Bank of China is one of the world’s largest bank with total assets of more than $2.9 trillion. NBP is amongst the largest financial institution in the country with 1,456 branches in Pakistan and presence in 19 countries around the globe. Both sides believe that the cooperation will lead to a win-win situation for the two banks and the two nations.

Rehmat Ali Hasnie, Group Chief Investment Banking, Syed Jamal Baquar, Group Chief–Corporate Banking, Shaikh Tariq Abdullah, Divisional Head–Financial Institutions, Muhammad Ahmed, Unit Head – FI, Danish Saeed Khan, Senior Relationship Manager FI, Sheikh Raheel Ahmed, Relationship Manager FI from NBP and Yin Xiaohu, Deputy CEO, Ms. Sun Hui, Head of Business Development Dept, Sun Youcheng, Deputy Head of Business Development Dept and Talha Rizwan Relationship Manager, Financial Institutions from BOCP were also present on the occasion.