NBP adopts five outpatient clinics at national epilepsy center

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In line with its social responsibility of being the nation’s bank, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has adopted five outpatient clinics at National Epilepsy Center (NEC) within the boundaries of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) where epilepsy patients will be provided free of cost treatment.

Epilepsy is a chronic disorder and a rapidly growing disease in Pakistan. Work stress and lack of awareness are considered to be the main reasons behind this illness. With both rural and urban areas being the effected regions, a remedy for this is scarcely available within the hospitals in Pakistan.

Mr. Mohsin Furqan, EVP/Head of CSR, National Bank of Pakistan visited NEC on behalf of Mr. Saeed Ahmad, President and CEO, NBP and presented a cheque for donation to Professor Hasan Aziz, Chairman and Administrator, NEC.

“At National Bank of Pakistan, it is our priority to contribute and bring positive changes to improve the life of under privileged people under our CSR initiatives. Epilepsy is one of the most uncommon illness that still exists. Understanding the plight of underprivileged patients, we decided to support this cause by adopting these clinics, which will provide free of cost treatment to the patients.

Our commitment remains to serve the society with more such noble collaborations to follow in future”, said Mr. Saeed Ahmad while stressing on significance of NBP’s initiative. While acknowledging Dr. Hasan Aziz’s detailed work on Epilepsy, Saeed Ahmed said that people like Dr Aziz are an asset for Pakistan whose hard work in this field has gained world-wide appreciation for the country.