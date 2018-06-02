NBF publishes short stories book for children

National Book Foundation (NBF) has published second edition of the book titled” Namver Adeebon ki likhi hoi bachon ki barah kahaniyan” compiled by noted poetess, Shabnam Shakeel.

The foundation has published 2,000 copies of the edition so far while its price has been reduced from Rs 200 to Rs120. This book edition will be available for the members of Readers Club scheme on 55% discounted rate.

The compiler of the book has written short introduction of the writer and his or her literary contribution before start of each story, a news release issued here on Friday said.

The prominent writers of the stories included in this book were Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj, Syed Abid Ali Abid, A.Hameed, Asad Muhammad Khan, Kishwar Naheed, Khalida Hussain, Masood Mufti, Mustanssar Hussain Tarar, Atiya Syed, Fareeda Hafeez, Dr. Fatima Hassan and Salma Awan.—APP

