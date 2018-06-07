NBF publishes book on children suffering from blood related diseases

National Book Foundation (NBF) has published second edition of a book titled “Allah Mein Sabar Karun Ge” compiled by a noted writer, Azhar Mahmood Sheikh.

The price for this book is Rs. 70 while members of Readers Club Scheme will be able to purchase this book on discounted rate, said a news release issued here Wednesday.

The book carried stories of innocent children suffering from blood related diseases which invoke spirit of serving humanity among people.

Renowned literary person, Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi said, “It is our duty to contribute in this noble cause through donating blood for such patients to save their lives. We can also play our role in this cause by purchasing this book”.—APP

