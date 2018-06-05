NBF publishes book Ilm-o-Danish key Mamaar

National Book Foundation (NBF) has published fourth edition of an important educational book titled “Ilm-o-Danish key Mamaar” by noted writer, Ahmad Aqeel Rubi.

NBF has published around 2,000 copies of this book containing 530 pages.

The price of the book is Rs 450 while the members of Readers Club Scheme can purchase this book on discounted price.

The book comprises over life and educational contributions of 28 great philosophers including Homer, Virgil, Aristotle, Socrates, Dante, Tolstoy and many others, said a news release issued here on Monday.

This book is a knowledge treasure for the students of competitive exams, history, research and literature.—APP

