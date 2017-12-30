NBF ‘Ghazal Mushaira’ today

National Book Foundation (NBF) would organise “Ghazal Mushaira” in collaboration with Staff Welfare Organization here on Saturday at community center.

Renowned scholar and poet Tuseef Tabassum will be the chief guest on the occasion. Scholars and poets Mujtaba Haider Sharazi and Abdul Qadir Tabba will also participate in the event.

Renowned poets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will participate in Mushaira and recite their poetry to entertain the participants. —APP

