NBEAC set to organize 5th Deans, Directors Annual Conference

Our Special Correspondent

National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) of Pakistan is organizing the 5th Deans and Directors Annual Conference on 5th and 6th February 2018. NBEAC is a national level accrediting authority to organize and carry out a comprehensive program of accreditation established by Higher Education Commission (HEC) in 2007.

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair will be the chief guest of the two-day conference while Chairman NBEAC, Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad, will chair the conference. Designed to increase the effectiveness of business education in Pakistan, the conference will bring together more than 100 deans and directors of national and international business schools to engage in strategic level discussions.

This year, the theme of the conference is “Creating Impact with CPEC”, focusing on the balance required between global paradigms versus the need to customize business education in Pakistan according to the local needs.

With an exhaustive list of eminent speakers, the 5th Deans and Directors Annual Conference happens to be the most anticipated event in the educational arena.

Notable speakers include Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, Dean and Director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, which is also one of the sponsoring institutions, and Dr. Ishrat Husain, Professor Emeritus, Chairman CEIF and former dean of IBA, Karachi.

Other prominent speakers are Dr Jawad Syed, Dean of Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB), University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Dr Syed Kumail Abbas Rizvi, Associate Professor, Lahore School of Economics (LSE), and Dr Zaki Rashidi, Associate Dean Management Sciences, IQRA University, Karachi.