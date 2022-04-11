NBA’s 75th regular season concludes

NBA’s 75th regular season concluded all meaningful games on Monday (PKT) revealing a closer look at the brackets that will decide the 2021/2022 NBA champion.

Through 174 days the most numbers of players than any season in history, primarily because of the ongoing challenge of playing through a pandemic, battled all the way down to the final moments to decide who slots in where.

Kyrie Irving can play at home again after vaccine requirements were eased a few weeks ago by the city of New York in a move that will have an immediate impact on the race to the NBA championship.

Irving and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Indiana Pacers 134-126 on Monday (PKT) and will play host to the first play-in game of this year’s tournament when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No. 9 Atlanta will play host to No. 10 Charlotte with the winner of that game will playing the Nets-Cavaliers loser on Friday to determine who will face No. 1 seeded Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Nets-Cavaliers winner will be seeded No. 7 and meet second-seeded Boston in the first round.

The Celtics secured the No. 2 seed on the final day with a win in Memphis, combined with Milwaukee’s loss to Cleveland.