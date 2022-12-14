The National Basketball Association (NBA) has decided to revamp most of its awards and has decided to rename the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy after the great Michael Jordan.

Jordan consensually referred to as the greatest basketball player of all time, himself won the award five times during a glittering career which was, until now, named after Maurice Podoloff — the league’s first commissioner.

The now chairman of the Charlotte Hornets approved the design himself.

The Michael Jordan MVP trophy stands 23.6 inches tall and weighs 23.6 pounds, which are nods to his jersey number and six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, but does not depict the 59-year-old.

Its five-sided base is also an acknowledgement of the five Most Valuable Player awards he won during his Hall of Fame career.

“Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA,” league Commissioner Adam Silver said in a news release.

“As we recognize the league’s top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards.”

The other renamed awards include the Jerry West Trophy for clutch player of the year, the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for defensive player of the Year, the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy for rookie of the year, the John Havlicek Trophy for the sixth man of the year and the George Mikan Trophy for the most improved player.

NBA had already introduced the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award along with the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the NBA champions and the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy in recent years.

The first winner of the Michael Jordan trophy will be determined in due course.

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic has won the award for two consecutive seasons.