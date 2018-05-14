NB named ‘Best Bank in Qatar’

Doha

QNB has been named ‘Best Bank in Qatar’ by global banking sector publication, Euromoney magazine, marking a new recognition of the bank’s leadership in the local banking market.

The award was received during the distinguished ‘Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence’ ceremony recently held in the presence of senior executives in banking and financial sectors.

QNB was selected for the award based on a wide range of criteria, from both the group’s strong performance and financial results, and its innovative banking products solutions tailored to meet the individual needs of its customers.

Winning this prestigious award is another testament of QNB’s unique and leading position, innovations, and momentum in the markets in which the group excels.

QNB was consistently awarded the highest credit rating by the major international rating agencies, including Standard & Poor’s (A), Moody’s (Aa3), Fitch (A+), and Capital Intelligence (AA-).

The award also affirms that the bank was on the right path to realising its goals and vision aimed at becoming a “leading bank” in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia by 2020.

Euromoney is a leading magazine and industry analyst that has in-depth knowledge on key financial markets, top of development sectors, and industry trends.

The magazine has benchmark awards, such as its ‘Best Bank Award’ that are rated by the industry, for the industry. It is the prime magazine of the wholesale financial world, its institution and its users.

QNB Group’s presence through its subsidiaries and associate companies extends to 31 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 28,800 operating through more than 1,230 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,200 machines.—Agencies