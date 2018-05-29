Nazra Studies in schools through a law

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister School Education Rana Mashhood Khan has said that before introducing Nazra Studies in schools across the Punjab, Law should pass for this new scheme of studies. He said that Law made government responsible to made Nazra education curriculum from class 1-12.

He expressed these views while charring a High level meeting regarding Implementation of Nazra education across the province at Children Library Complex’s committee room, Monday.

The Minister said that Nazra education will be started from class 1 to class 5 and beyond class 6 to class 12 translation of Holy Quran will be taught to the students.

He said that PCTB will make arrangements of launch of this scheme coordination with Aukaf, Higher Education department and School Education department on 30th May, 2018

The Minister directed to additional secretary education board of reforms that a committee will perform under his leadership to make rules on how to implement Nazra studies in schools. Committee shall include Aukaf, School Education department and PCTB. He also announced MD PCTB as conveyor of this committee.

The MD PCTB told to the Minister that in Bahawalpur this scheme of study is already implemented by the federal Government. The Minister Education said that the committee will review on how Federal Government has implemented Nazra Studies.

He directed to Aukaf Department that a special committee of Ulema-e-Karam will be formulated by Aukaf Department which will tell which translation of Holy Quran should be taught in schools and they will be responsible for selecting the translation.

DC LHR Sayyed Sumair, MD PCTB, Additional secretary Educational Board of reforms, representatives of Law, Home, Auqaf, School Education, Higher Education departments were present in the meeting.