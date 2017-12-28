Nazims demand power supply for Upper Chitral

Our Correspondent

Chitral

The elected members of the local government at a meeting here demanded provision of electricity from the Golen Gol powerhouse should be ensured in every nook and corner of Upper Chitral.

The meeting was attended among others by members and nazims of the five village councils of Mastuj Subdivision, including Khuz, Parkusap, Mastuj, Parwak and Sonoghur.

The participants of the meeting stated that since 2015 when the only powerhouse supplying electricity to Upper Chitral was washed away by floods in Reshun, the whole area had been without electricity. The government utterly failed to reconstruct the damaged Reshun powerhouse. Now when the 108 megawatt Golen Gol powerhouse in lower Chitral was ready to start functioning, the government seems not in a mood to provide electricity from this facility to Upper Chitral.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Ababsi is scheduled to visit Chitral this month to inaugurate a number of projects, including the Golen Gol power project.

The local government members passed a resolution demanding that the prime minister should ensure that electricity was supplied to Upper Chitral from the new powerhouse at Golen otherwise the people of the area would launch a mass protest campaign.

They announced that women and even children would be mobilized to launch a widespread protest and MNA Shahzada Iftikharuddin, MPA Sardar Hussain and the district administration would be responsible for any untoward incident.—INP