Nazia Hassan remembered on her 21st death anniversary

Nazia Hassan, also regarded as the “Queen of Pop,” has always been a household name. Today is the 21st death anniversary of the songwriter, lawyer, and social activist. Her demise is regarded as one of the most significant deaths in the music industry. Nazia started her career at the age of 10 as a child artist. She rose to fame through the popular Pakistan Television (PTV) program Sung Sung.

Even though she did not sing too many songs for movies, the aura she generated with her music is unparalleled. She made a reputation for herself among the maestros and left an indelible impression.

She was dubbed “Queen of Pop Music” during her popular singing career. She went on to sell over 65 million albums worldwide with her brother Zoheb Hassan.

With the album Aap Jaisa Koi from Qurbani, Nazia made her Bollywood singing debut. Zeenat Aman, Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, and Amrish Puri starred in Qurbani. Disco Deewane, her debut release, was a smashing success. The song achieved number one in fourteen countries and became the best-selling Asian pop album of all time. Her subsequent albums produced the same amount of hype as her debut. Boom Boom, Young Tarang, and Hotline are among the characters.

Her English language single Dreamer Deewane made her the first Pakistani singer to make it to the British musical charts.

Nazia won several awards throughout her recording career. She was the first Pakistani to receive the Filmfare Award at the age of 15. She was also given Pakistan’s civilian Pride of Performance award.

The pop singer was also a philanthropist and was appointed by UNICEF as its cultural ambassador in 1991. Her last album, Camera Camera (1992), was part of a campaign against drugs.

Nazia passed away in London on August 13, 2000, after a long struggle with cancer. The musician was just 35 years old at the time of her death.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/lifestyle-pakistan/