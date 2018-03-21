Nayyar: Removal of BB’s picture from BISP logo ‘unconstitutional’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday strongly condemned the removal of Benazir Bhutto’s picture from the logo of Benazir Income Support Programme initiative (BISP).

Senior PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari termed the act of changing the BISP logo “unconstitutional”, as the programme had been approved by an act of the parliament and the logo was also unanimously accepted.

Bukhari urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government to stop harbouring feelings of prejudice against the late PPP leader, which he said was the driving force behind this decision.