Nayyar Bukhari alleges Nawaz Sharif of conspiring against democracy

ISLAMABAD : Secretary General (SG) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has alleged Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Quaid, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of conspiring against the democracy in the country.

Reacting to media talk of PML-N Quaid in Islamabad on Friday, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari questioned him that who had formed Islami Jamhoori Ittehad?

He said, “Nawaz Sharif should admit wrongdoing in Asghar Khan Case. Why Nawaz Sharif had approached Court in black coat and black tie? The character of Nawaz Sharif has always been of a conspirator. He had taken money from Osama Bin Ladin to conspire against Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s government. He was the one who ordered a judge of High Court to sentence her and disqualify her. Nawaz Sharif is such a hypocrite that he is playing opposition despite the fact that his party is in government.”

The PPP SG said that on one hand Nawaz Sharif talks about respect of vote and on the other he has been to the Parliament about four times in last four years as Prime Minister. Is this not disrespecting vote, he asked.

Nayyar Bukhari said that PML-N members of Balochistan Assembly revolted against this double standard of Nawaz Sharif. Aqama is the foundation of corruption as Nawaz money laundered through Aqama, he concluded.

Orignally published by INP