Naya Rivera’s sister breaks silence

Web Desk

Naya Rivera’s younger sister Nickayla has broken her silence following the Glee star’s tragic death, sharing a touching tribute on social media. Nickayla has shared an emotional post on Instagram and Twitter about her love for late sister who disappeared while on a boating trip with her young son at California’s Lake Piru on July 8. Naya’s son Josey was found hours later alone on the boat and was unharmed. After an extensive search, Naya’s body was found six days later. Nickayla, in her first statement on social media since the tragedy, wrote: “Sister, There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite.”