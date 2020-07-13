Naya Rivera seemed ‘genuinely happy and full of life’ before the accident

With new details emerging since Glee star Naya Rivera met with her accident in Lake Piru, the investigation has since transformed into a rescue effort.

According to a report by E!News, sources have come forward to reveal details of Naya Rivera’s life before the accident. Reportedly, Naya “seemed happy, busy…just kind of living life” before it all happened. The source also went on to say that at this time Naya shifted the focus of her life onto her, “Back in the day, her life was all about her career.” “It was all about acting, singing, using her platform for equal rights, empowerment, anti-bullying—I think her priorities have shifted. Her working less isn’t because she doesn’t want to work, but she’s a mom. Her son comes first. That’s apparent in everything she’s posted and done. Everything is about her son.”