Naya Pakistan takes right steps forward

Muhammad Usman

After election 2018, Imran Khan took over mantle of a trailblazer to resurrect Pakistan into own image which he often called it a Naya Pakistan but found conditions to operate, far more grave than probably he imagined albeit these were clear to keen observers. The country clogged with institutions at advanced stage of decay, decomposition and politicization, economy in limbo, swelling debts, mounting monetary deficits, moral/social fibre in shredder and fragile writ of the state was what he inherited. On top of all this, an ill intended combined opposition of all who has brought the country to this impasse. They have even pushed aside a basic principle that when a house is on fire, questions are not asked. The methods are not disputed. Instead they have not hesitated to put more flint and steel into fire. In spite of all this, Naya Pakistan under Imran Khan has made significant strides to show the people and inversely to its detractors/nemeses about its unflinching intent, direction and undaunted resolve to achieve what had remained a distant dream so far.

In the wake of Supreme Court’s decision to acquit Asia Bibi, accused of blasphemy in 2010, Tehreek-e-Labbaik chose same path of confrontation, intimidation and intransigence which gave them prominence one year earlier. To their utter hard luck, this time they found Imran Khan in saddle instead of a compliant and spineless government of that time which had no idea/urge for sanctity of writ of the state. They could give in to demand of any sort if it poses threat to their rule, comfort and streak of loot and plunder. To the contrary, message of Imran khan was loud and clear from the outset. In unequivocal terms, he made it clear that despicable language against judiciary and military is utterly deplorable. He urged not to cause harm to the country for petty politics. If they do this, rest assured, state will perform its responsibility to protect lives and properties of the people. He sternly warned not to clash with state. In illusion/sheer lunacy, leadership of Tehreek-e-Labbaik once again opted for explosive path of conflict and collusion. Consequently, state came into action. Soon they became history. It was a clear message to all those who had ever harbored the intentions of using hooliganism as an instrument of policy to achieve their ulterior motives. The state stood a net gainer as it helped the state greatly to reclaim its writ, eroded over a period of time.

The practice of accountability of mighty in land has remained foreign to our country. Still it is a view held by majority of people however, there seems no sign of relent or dent in resolve of Imran Khan to bring corrupt bigwigs to the book to banish corruption from the country. No NRO is his only reply to all crooked means and ways, being employed by ruling elite to dodge the bullet of accountability. It is the first time that they are finding all possibilities of escape and refuge shut or of no avail. It has already impacting positively as mega corruption has started to disappear from landmass of the country.

Follow up actions by government to tragic incident at Shiwal, show its disposition to public grief and anger and call of making people accountable, responsible for unwarranted killing of people in cold blood. This event is certainly an extension or offshoot, nurtured by fake police encounters and extrajudicial killings employed as a mean to achieve right or wrong ends. The apathy, indifference and leniency shown by the governments to such instances added to its frequency and gravity however, in instant case, behavior of the government was different with due regard to criticism of its critics which is understandable. It showed empathy and urgency and took stern action against all guilty of criminal negligence and misconduct. All heads rolled because it was an episode of poor conduct from top to bottom. It is a rare exception and would definitely serve a benchmark to deter others.

On assumption of power, PTI government found economy of nation on operation table which required immediate surgery. A cosmetic dressing or doing nothing was no option. It went for surgery. It took difficult economic decisions regardless of political cost it entailed for the party which have never been the case in past. After taking it out of danger, it has presented a mini budget which it calls it a course correction to build a sound and sustainable economy. Its corner stone is earn/save/acquire money to achieve self-reliance which we always held in theory but never practiced. It is aimed at encouraging people to produce, manufacture, export and earn. It also focused on reducing revenue expenditure gap, export import gap, saving investment gap and cost of businesses. The increased remittances and tax collection and creation of investment friendly environments are its other priorities. Businesses, manufactures, traders and stock brokers are smug on economic package announced in mini budget while ruling elite preferred to sing same tune of calling PTI government, a novice and inept bunch of people nevertheless, a most recently released survey report of Gallop of Pakistan may serve a tough rejoinder to them wherein, 51% respondents have applauded performance of PTI government. It is a real tribute to a government which has performed under difficult and extreme circumstances.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

