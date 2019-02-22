Naya Pakistan pushed nation into hell: PML-N

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-N on Thursday termed the current Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government as a threat to the country and said that they promised paradise in Naya Pakistan but have “pushed people into hell”. Addressing the media here along with former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former defence minister Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal said, “People are suffering owing to the hike in gas and electricity prices.”

“This [PTI] government is the least popular in the popularity vote,” he added. “In the Naya Pakistan film they promised people heaven but pushed them into hell.”

Taking a hit at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Abbasi said, “You said that you will accumulate a revenue of Rs190 billion and that people will shower taxes after looking at you. You claimed that people trust you and you collect funds, but in the first quarter after you assumed power the deficit rose by Rs100 billion.”

“We spent Rs122 billion to buy land for the dam and that too has now become a nightmare. You chanted ‘dam dam’ and made a fool of the nation,” he continued. “This government is a threat to the nation and the economy has suffered a loss of Rs700-Rs1,000 billion. The money that came from China and Saudi Arabia was used up in the deficit they caused.”

Also speaking on the occasion, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, “

Share on: WhatsApp