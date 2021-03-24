Naya Pakistan means, Pakistan as per Quaid’s vision: Shibli

Photographic & Painting Exhibition to mark Pakistan Day

Mohammad Arshad Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Tuesday said that Naya Pakistan meant transforming Pakistan as per vision of the Father of the Nation; a Pakistan with equal economic opportunities and equal treatment of law for all.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed and firm in making Pakistan as per vision of the Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

While speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day Photographic & Painting Exhibition organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) in collaboration with Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) to mark the Pakistan Day at Aiwan-e-Quaid, Shibli Faraz said that this day (March 23) reminds us our commitment to make Pakistan as was envisioned by the Father of the Nation.

Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quaid visioned a country with rule of law and equal treatment of law to all.

On this day, he said that services of all the state institutions including armed forces, paramedics, police and others which were tendering unmatching sacrifices against the corona pandemic were laudable and nation deeply owed their commitment to the profession.

“But, previous regimes deviated from the vision of Father of the Nation and destroyed the concept of rule of law; this is why, now accused people committing massive corruption were trying to pressurize the state institutions by bringing crowds of people,” he said adding that these people has spoiled national institutions for their vested interests and today the gentleness had become a bad name in the society.

“The incumbent government has started journey towards the Pakistan envisioned by Father of the Nation, but it will take time to make up losses incurred by the previous regimes” minister said adding that supremacy of the rule of law would be the first step towards the creation of Pakistan as per vision of the Father of the Nation.

Later while talking to media, Shibli Faraz said that opposition parties with different ideologies had gathered at the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in a bid to secure their corruption, but they failed due to their vested interests.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto had rightly pinpointed a family in Lahore for being selected in the past and perhaps he had named Sharif family.

To a question about JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s offer to provide activists to PML-N on the day of appearance of Maryam Nawaz before NAB, he said that Maulana had entered into a business of providing crowd on rental basis.

He observed that PML-N had been doing politics to promote its business; factually, Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition used to appoint Chairman NAB in the past and NAB had to pay heavy price for this practice.

These parties also spoiled State Bank of Pakistan and other institutions to hide their corruption, but now this practice can’t be repeated.

To another question, he said that the inquiry report in to Broadsheet scam had been submitted to the Prime Minister.

“Presently, we are analyzing the report and after appropriate analysis, we will brief the media about the findings of the report,” he added.

Earlier, after cutting the ribbon to officially inaugurate the exhibition, the Information Minister Shibli Faraz along with Secretary Information Shahera Shahid and Director General Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications (DEMP) Imrana Wazir visited stalls of photography and paintings and lauded the efforts of the managers of the event.