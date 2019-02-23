Naya Pakistan Housing scheme reflects creation of welfare state

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that launching of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is reflective of creation of welfare state which would honor to provide five million housing units for low-income people.

The Minister was addressing a meeting held to review the pre-feasibility reports prepared by Urban Unit and Housing Department Punjab, regarding Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme being initiated in Chiniot and Sialkot.

The meeting deliberated upon all matters pertaining to layout, population of nearby localities, distance from other cities, cost of land, design, legal framework, development model, sales & marketing and subsidy in detail.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that 2.5 million housing units would be built up in Punjab and all relevant stakeholders would be taken into confidence in this connection.

Initiation of housing units across the province is revolutionary step by the Punjab government and this scheme would soon be extended to the rural areas phase-wise, he added.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Member P&D Agha Waqar, Additional Secretary Housing Shafique Ahmed, CEO Urban Unit Khalid Sher Dil, DG Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Zia-ud-Din Satti, Senior Specialist Nadia Qureshi, General Secretary Housing Taskforce Atif Mayo and representatives of builders and developers.

