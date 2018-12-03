Naya Pakistan and the US

Undoubtedly, the US never likes Naya Pakistan to succeed and achieve progress. The current government has brought an immense change in its foreign policy towards the US. These days, the country’s bilateral ties with the United States show a clear downward trajectory.

Specifically speaking, the US is trying to act like an agent of regional destabilization. Obviously, such efforts will hinder the active implementation of the current government’s reform agenda. Further, it will lead the country to negative consequences. Knowing the severity of the situation, the government does not take any proactive measures, because they could alter the state of affairs between the two.

Conclusively, Naya Pakistan’s attention should be paid to manage the bitter relations between the two. It should focus on the domestic reform plans. It must put its best efforts to keep the promises that have been made to the masses.

SHEERAZ AKHTAR BHUTTO

Shikarpur, Sindh

Share on: WhatsApp