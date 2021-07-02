Nawaz’s special message for Fazl

Observer Report London

Former three-time prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is at the forefront in the struggle for civil-ian supremacy.

During his telephonic conversation with Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman, JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunk-hwa Ameer and Fazl’s brother, Nawaz not only inquired after the JUI-F chief’s health but also de-livered a ‘special message’ to him for his brother.

The former prime minister expressed good wishes for Fazl, and also inquired from Maulana Ata details of arrangements made for Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Swat jalsa, which is to be held on July 4.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was dis-charged from a private hospital in Karachi where he received medical treatment for bladder infection and fever. He had been moved to the hospital’s ICU on June 24 after his health worsened.