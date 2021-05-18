Nawaz’s Sheikhupura properties to be auctioned on May 20

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The government decided on Tuesday to auction the Sheikhupura properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on May 20.

The court ordered the Lahore and Sheikhupura deputy commissioners to sell Sharif’s immovable properties in their respective jurisdictions and deposit their proceeds within 60 days after receiving the order.

The decision to set a date for the bidding on properties by Sheikhupura DC had been challenged in the Islamabad High Court.

Petitioner Ashraf Malik said that he had bought 88 kanals of land in Sheikhupura from Nawaz and also paid Rs75 million to the former premier.

“However, due to the arrest of Nawaz Sharif, the sale deed could not be implemented. Have approached the civil court for the implementation of the

sale deed” the petitioner further added.

Sharif who was declared a proclaimed offender by the same court on September 9, 2020 due to his failure to join the Toshakhana – gift repository – case.