Nawaz’s presence will end ‘ambiguity’: Nisar

TAXILA : Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that former premier Nawaz Sharif’s presence in country will put an end to ambiguity and that there should extensive talks within the political party.

Addressing the media in Taxila on Saturday he said that the constitutional amendments that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is making efforts for are in the interest of Pakistan and the democracy. He said that all reservations over the amendments would be addressed.

The PML-N leader said, “Even though I am not in power, my party is, and sitting on the outskirts I am unable to criticise the government because I am currently not holding an office”. However, he said that he is loyal to his party, and will always remain so.

He also went on to say that there should be “no confrontation between state institutions”.

“To avoid any conflict or misunderstanding within the party, such decisions should be taken with consensus,” he added.

He then went on to say that the Dawn Leaks report should be made public and that it does not contain any allegations against Maryam Nawaz. “Maryam Nawaz’s name is not in Dawn Leaks,” he clarified.

Nisar said that all cases that are taken up by military courts are forwarded by provincial governments and in case of some clerical delay, the government should not be blamed.

The ex-minister said that he would contest general elections 2018 in two constituencies.

He said that the ministry took stern actions against violators of the law in his leadership and he is not sure if his successors can do the same.

