Nawaz’s plea for suspension of sentence fixed for hearing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking suspension of sentence awarded to him in Al-Azizia reference has been fixed for hearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Saturday.

The bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq would conduct hearing on January 7.

In his plea, Nawaz Sharif prayed the court to suspend the punishment and release him on bail.

Nawaz Sharif was handed down seven-year imprisonment by the Accountability Court in Al-Azizia reference on December 24.

He is currently serving the jail term in Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore.

