ISLAMABAD : Chairman PTI Imran Khan said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s movement will be against PML-N’s candidate for prime minister in 2018 general elections Shahbaz Sharif.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief made the statement during Samaa TV program News Beat hosted by Paras Jahanzeb. He said that there is no difference between Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

Khan said that PML-N will face a strong retaliation if they come out on the streets against the judiciary. “The nation is standing with the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Khan said. Nawaz’s movement against judiciary will be against Shahbaz: Imran Khan

NNI