Nawaz’s land auctioned

Our Correspondent Sheikhupura

The district administration sold the agricultural land measuring 88 kanals and 4 morals located in Feroze Wattwan on Faisalabad road.

Some 30 k.m away from here owned by the Sharif family here on Thursday. The higher rates of per acer rupees 1000.01 million was given by the landlord Boota Virk, in a completion between six others purchasers.

While the district government demand was 700 million per acre. The NAB court had passed the auction orders of the said land some time ago.

The same orders were challenged in Islamabad High Court which had dismissed and upheld the NAB court s” verdict.

The auction process was carried by the additional deputy commissioner revenue doctor Faisal Salim and other team members under the supervision of deputy commissioner Asghar Joiya.

The tight security measures were adopted on this occasion to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, a person named Muhammad Ashraf has come up with the claim that he had purchased the land from the former prime minister in 2014.