Nawaz’s health ‘at risk’, says former premier’s personal physician

Lahore

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, Dr Adnan, said on Wednesday that the deposed premier’s health is “at risk” if he is not hospitalised.

The former premier’s doctor said the recommendations of the medical board comprising doctors from Allama Iqbal Medical College and Jinnah Hospital were received yesterday, in which the medical board had recommended hospitalising Nawaz due to his condition.

“Not hospitalising the former premier has posed a risk to his health.” A day after reports emerged that Nawaz is unwell; the former prime minister was shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in the walled city on Tuesday amid strict security.

In a tweet on Monday, daughter of the former premier Maryam Nawaz had informed that her father, who remains incarcerated at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Prison, was unwell but the family was being kept in the dark about his medical condition.

Her statement came two days after she criticised the authorities for not releasing medical reports of her father.

Nawaz was earlier advised to get additional tests done by his personal doctor in a bid to ascertain reasons for the chest pain he has been going through.—INP

