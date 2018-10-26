Nawaz’s counsels urge court to take notice of Fawad Chaudhry’s statement

ISLAMABAD : Nawaz Sharif’s counsels on Friday urged an accountability court in Islamabad to take notice of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement claiming that the former prime minister will be imprisoned again.

Accountability court Judge Arshad Malik heard the Flagship Investment reference against the former premier.

As the hearing went under way, Nawaz’s counsel, Advocate Zubair Khalid, said, “A minister has said that the former premier will 100% go to prison again. The case’s decision is about to be announced, so how then did he know that Nawaz will be sentenced?”

Nawaz’s counsel contended that a notice be issued to the information minister and he be summoned. “If a notice is not taken regarding the statement then the court’s credibility will be damaged,” he asserted.

Judge Malik then asked, “Did the minister make a general comment or refer to the court?”

“In a murder case suspects were claiming that they will be acquitted, but I said that no matter what suspects say the decision lies with the court,” the judge further remarked.

Directing Nawaz’s counsel to submit a request, Judge Malik asked him to continue presenting his arguments in the case. “We will see what to do with this statement,” he added.

At this, senior counsel Khawaja Haris also urged the court to take notice of Chaudhry’s statement. “A transcript of his statement should be summoned,” Haris said.

Judge Malik then said that the newspaper report regarding Chaudhry’s statement should be made of the request and added, “If a notice needs to be issued to Chaudhry then the court will.”

A day earlier, the information minister during his appearance on Geo News show ‘Capital Talk’ said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz will definitely go to prison again.

