Nawaz’s claims about KP govt ‘litany of lies’: Imran

ISLAMABAD: A day after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s rally in Peshawar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, whose party rules the province, hit back on Twitter against Nawaz’s verbal assaults.

In a series of messages, the PTI chief said: “Yesterday Nawaz Sharif made clear his idea of democracy and of a PM heading a democratic govt was where the PM is above the law of the land after being elected. He can money launder, evade taxes, conceal assets, lie before parl – all corruption is permissable if PM is elected!”

Moreover, Imran claimed that according to Nawaz’s notion of democracy, “the elected PM can abuse all state institutions, storm SC with his party hoodlums, give judges briefcases full of money with no questions asked and no law applied because an elected PM is above the law of the land!”.

The PTI chairman also clarified the former premier’s charges against the provincial government, saying that 350 micro hydel stations have been completed in KP.

Imran also boasted about the PTI government’s ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ campaign, saying the World Wildlife Fund audited the programme, the Bonn Challenge commended the KP government and International Union for Conservation of Nature acknowledged it’s success. “Such ignorance on part of Nawaz Sharif is shameful!” he said on Twitter.

On Sunday, Nawaz came guns blazing to Peshawar while addressing a rally at the city’s nortern bypass area.

Orignally published by INP