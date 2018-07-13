Nawaz’s arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

ISLAMABAD : PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the arrest of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wasn’t enough, demanding that the looted money be brought back to the country.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was asking the very same people to welcome Nawaz upon his arrival later today whose money was usurped.

“The allegations against Nawaz Sharif are quite simple,” he said. The PML-N supremo, who is expected to arrive in Pakistan later today along with his daughter Maryam, was sentenced to imprisonment and hefty fines in the Avenfield Properties corruption reference.

“Nawaz is pretending as if he has conquered Kashmir,” Fawad said. “Arresting him isn’t enough, the looted money should be brought back to Pakistan.”

