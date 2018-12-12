Nawaz, Zardari have contested their last election, claims Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have contested their last elections and the only suspense left in their respective lives is whether they will live the rest of their lives in jail.

Speaking to media persons, he in reference to the federal cabinet meeting, said that unlike in the previous tenures, the ministers in the present government are being asked about their performance.

“Under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision no one is above accountability,” he said. “The sale of government vehicles was a message to the cabinet members that they too will be held accountable tomorrow.”

The information minister claimed that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif used national exchequer for his personal luxuries.

“Every single brick of Raiwand was built on government resources, Nawaz claims that his family is multi-millionaire since ages then what was the need for using taxpayers money for his health checkup in London,” he added.

Chaudhry said that the finance team has a vision of making a self-sufficient Pakistan, adding that the government has to take extraordinary measures in the challenging times.

