Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah has said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have agreed on installing the caretaker setup in the country for general elections, and the polls will not be delayed even for a day.

The federal minister said that the government and the coalition partners were on same page in holding the general elections according to the constitution and law. The deal with IMF and the budget were the major achievements of the coalition government, he said.

Mr Shah said that transparent and impartial general elections were the only solution to the prevailing crisis. He said inflation had started decreasing in the country. The federal minister said that the Pakistan People’s Party had always brought the nation out of disappointments. —INP