Nawaz-Zardari gang has signed ‘charter of corruption’: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In the wake of strong criticism by PML-N leaders over the accountability court’s verdict against former premier Nawaz Sharif, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday fired a broadside at the opposition parties calling them “Thugs of Pakistan” once again. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, held in response to the media talk of PML-N leaders earlier in the day, Chaudhry said, “the Nawaz Sharif and Zardari gang has signed the ‘charter of corruption” and they consider their plundering as real democracy.

He said “Thugs of Pakistan” had failed to hold a successful show once again, adding that, “their faces revealed that they were lying … they were only worried about themselves.”

The information minister said PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal must have forgotten about 1980s when their party was imposed on Pakistan. Sharif family and Ahsan Iqbal were not even elected as councilors before General Ziaul Haq’s rule.

