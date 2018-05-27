Nawaz, Zardari also responsible to delay in announcement for caretaker set up: Baloch

ISLAMABAD : Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that besides the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were also responsible for the delay in the announcement of the care taker set up.

He was addressing the JI youth leadership in the city on Sunday.

Liaqat Baloch said it was unfortunate that on one hand, the US-India-Israel trio was attacking the country’s solidarity while on the other hand, internal chaos and disruption based on personal agenda were a cause of deep concern for the nation.

The MMA Secretary General wondered whether the government and the armedforces would constitute an impartial enquiry commission on Nawaz Sharif’s narrative and the book authored by former ISI chief Lt Gen. Asad Durrani.

He said it was high time that the national leadership chalked out its priorities and an agenda for the security of the country besides stability, development and prosperity of the nation. He was confident that the MMA would give a new hope to the masses in the forthcoming elections with a popular and revolutionary manifesto and a package of national priorities.

He said the youth were the hope of the country and had to shoulder the future responsibilities as the so called popular, in-disciplined and corrupt political junta had brought disgrace and disruption to the people in every walk of life.