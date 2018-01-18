Nawaz woes

IN a media chat, after appearing before the accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday, former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif highlighted two important points – why some political parties have decided to launch a movement against the sitting government just a few months ahead of the general election and a party meeting has also been convened to ponder over what led to Quetta debacle that ended PML (N) government in the province.

Both the issues are relevant and deserve to be given deeper consideration by the PML (N) leadership, as these would affect none else than the ruling party. No one would buy opposition parties logic to launch a movement aimed at pulling down a duly elected government. These very parties delayed launching of the CPEC in Pakistan, pushed Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus project to many months back, caused delay in the implementation of Orange Line project and are bent upon causing slow down in implementation of other developmental projects in Punjab as their focus is on the province and the Federal Capital. Traders are already weary of such activities as these inflict daily huge losses to national economy. Lahore High Court has taken up hearing of a petition against the protest movement but irrespective of its outcome, everyone knows the respect that the protesting parties have so far given to the judicial verdicts in respect of sit-ins and violent protests. As for as Balochistan change is concerned, there is no doubt now that the entire event was aimed at depriving PML (N) of the Senate seats from Balochistan but it is also a fact that PML (N) did not handle the situation with due care. Frequent interaction and redressal of grievances of elected members of the party and coalition partners is a key to success but PML (N) has been negligent on this account. Members are also slipping in Punjab but the leadership seems to have lost its focus on politics. Mere complaining would not do.

