Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country after more than three years of self-exile in London.

In an interview, the outgoing premier said he will travel to London to meet his elder brother Nawaz as soon as the caretaker government took charge.

“Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan next month and will face the law and lead the election campaign,” the prime minister said without giving the exact date of Nawaz’s homecoming who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons.

Nawaz went to London in November 2019 for medical treatment after he was convicted by an accountability court in graft cases and he has been living there since then.

“He [Nawaz] will neither wear a hat nor a bucket,” PM Shehbaz said in the interview while taking a thinly veiled jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan who dons bulletproof helmet while appearing for court hearings.

The PM also hoped that his party will win the next elections and he will work as an activist of the party under Nawaz-led government.

Speaking about his meeting with NA Opposition Leader Raja Riaz to deliberate on the interim PM name, the PM said: “It is hoped that the name of caretaker prime minister will be agreed upon before three days.”

“I will meet [NA opposition leader] again today to hold consultation on the name of caretaker prime minister,” the PM added.

PM Shehbaz said he will also consult his brother Nawaz regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister.