Nawaz will have to pay heavy price for trying to do politics in court: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif tried to do politics in court and he will have to pay for it.

“Nawaz Sharif tried to engage in politics in court and he will have to pay a heavy price for it,” Chauhdry said while speaking to private news channel.

The PTI leader’s comments came in response to the former prime minister’s statement earlier today that the Avenfield reference was filed against him as reciprocal punishment for taking legal action against Musharraf despite being warned not to do so. Recording his statement for the third consecutive day in Avenfield reference, Nawaz claimed that an intelligence agency officer had told him to “resign or he would be sent on an extended leave”.

Nawaz tells court challenges, pressure increased after Musharraf treason case

Responding to Nawaz’s statement, Chaudhry said, “I heard what he said carefully and it is a political statement, something that he says during his rallies and the question remains regarding what is his legal stance.”

“Nawaz was asked only two questions regarding the Avenfield properties and the money in the accounts and he neither spoke about the money trail nor the source of the money,” the PTI leader said.

“It would have been better for Nawaz to have fought a legal case legally and kept politics out,” Chaudhry further said.

Stating that Nawaz’s statement did not answer the court’s questions, Chaudhry said, “His conspiracy theory will not be able to influence the court.”