Nawaz will ‘fight every fight’ for Kashmiris: Maryam

Our Correspondent

Chattar klas, ajk The PML-N Vice President, Maryam Nawaz has said that the “son of Kashmir”, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (party supremo), will “fight every fight” for Kashmiris.

Maryam Nawaz addressing a rally at Chattar Klas village in AJK to kick off PML-N’s campaign for the July 25 elections to the region’s legislative assembly, sought to remind the gathering that she is a Kashmiri with Kashmiri blood coursing through her veins. She said that Pakistan stands in solidarity with Kashmiris on both sides of the divide.

“He will fight for your rights, he will fight for your independence and he will see to it that victory falls into your very laps,” she said.

Maryam went on to refer to a video in which there were threats to “smash” her and she said her father called her and expressed his concern for her safety, but at the same time, said that she should go to Kashmir.

“You have nothing to fear from Kash-miris.” She said she wishes to pay tribute to AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and all the workers of the PML-N, who despite attempts to “steal the elec-tion”, have “stood tall in defiance like a mountain”.

Rejecting the impression she said had been put forth by the government, that the PML-N is struggling to find applicants for the election, she said that the party had received at least 10 and as many as 20 applications from each district.

Referring to two PML-N members who had report-edly jumped ship to ally with the government, she said that if the government is so confident they have a large number of contestants for the election, “why did you feel the need to turn two of ours?”

Maryam also paid tribute to Raja Abdul Qayyum, who despite having lost a ticket this time to Raja Ibrar Hussain, continued to support the party and its cause. “This shows us how big hearted he is,” she said.

“This is why I have kicked off the election campaign from his house,” the PML-N vice president added.