Nawaz wants NSC to discuss Durrani revealations

No law can stop Musharraf’s trial

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday appeared to draw a parallel between his own recent statement on the Mumbai attack case and the contents of a new book jointly penned by former ISI chief Lt-Gen Asad Durrani and former RAW chief A.S. Dulat, and called for the National Security Council to re-convene on the matter as it had in his (Sharif’s) case.

Durrani and Dulat’s paperback — The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace — released on Wednesday, has served as an ice-breaker of sorts between the two warring neighbours while also spurring criticism of Indian state repression in held Kashmir.

The deposed PM said that a National Security Council meeting should be convened to discuss the threats that come with Lt-GenAsad Durrani’s new book with former RAW chief. “The revelations in the book call for the NSC.”

“A national commission should be formed to oversee such issues and investigate them,” he said, adding that if given a chance to form government again, they would initiate such a commission.

Nawaz, who made these remarks while speaking to reporters outside an accountability court on Friday, further suggested the formation of a national commission to ascertain and investigate events such as the toppling of the PML-N government in Balochistan, the election of the Senate chairman and horse-trading in Senate elections.

The beleaguered PML-N leader said that people are witnessing how “certain plotters are controlling the media and encroaching upon its freedom”. “They are putting pressure on TV channels and interrupting the circulation of newspapers and also managing the transmission through cable operators,” he said, referring to curbs placed on two major media organisations in the country.

Nawaz said such tactics are tantamount to denying freedom of expression and vowed that that the PML-N will form a powerful commission to address these core issues if it comes to power again. Nawaz Sharif also questioned the delay in finalising a candidate for the caretaker setup and said the matter will be taken up by the Parliament if the incumbent government and the opposition fail to reach a consensus.