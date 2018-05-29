Nawaz vows to make Pakistan ‘economic power’

Youm-e-Takbeer celebrations

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed his resolve to make the country as ‘economic power’ like the atomic power. While addressing a ceremony, held to commemorate the 20th anniversary of nuclear tests of Pakistan, Nawaz told a fully charged gathering of his party activists, here today that Pakistan had become economic super power today, if the agenda of development initiated by them in the year 1991 is not halted. Nawaz said the then US president Bill Clinton offered him US $5 billion to refrain from carrying out the nuclear tests.

‘There are proofs in the foreign office in this regard.’ He said the then British PM, Japanese, Canadian PM and other international leaders also asked him not to proceed with the nuclear tests but we move forward in the best interest of the country and replied Indian five atomic explosions with six explosions. Nawaz gave credit to the former elected PM ZA Bhutto for laying the foundation of the country’s nuclear programme and said it was elected PM who got conducted atomic explosions. ‘I was in Almatay when heard about Indian atomic explosion and the first person to whom I had consultative meeting was Mushahid Hussein Syed who also endorsed conducting nuclear Pakistan’s nuclear explosions.’

After conducting nuclear tests, I talked with the then US President Bill Clinton who acknowledged and said, ‘Mr. PM you played with straight bat and I realize your problems.’ Afterward, he said Bill Clinton became his friend who later played positive role in Kargil issue. Nawaz further said that eight months after the Pakistani atomic explosions, the then Indian prime minister visited Pakistan. ‘If we had not conducted nuclear tests the Indian PM wouldn’t have visited,’ he said, adding: ‘Nobody can dare to see towards Pakistan with evil designs. Pakistan is an atomic power and no one can treat it with bad intentions.’

He also highlighted achievements made by the PML-N like overcoming electricity load shedding, terrorism, motorway and infrastructure projects and restoration of law & order situation in Karachi. He also asked the people of Karachi to realize and get rid of those people who caused problems for them instead of resolving them.

Nawaz asked the people to undo injustice made with the PML-N and its leadership and got elected its candidates on July 25. He asked the party workers not to be disappointed and join hands with Nawaz for a new Pakistan as ‘We believe in practical work instead of making tall claims.’

He also mentioned that he was removed from PM for not getting salary from his son and has made 75 appearances before the NAB.

Had there were cases of corruption and kickbacks against him, he cannot dare to face people, he said. Nawaz said people holds key for undoing injustices with the PML-N through the strength of their votes. He also said he as PM never afraid of any pressure and worked in the best interest of the country instead of bowing down on a phone call as was done by Pervez Musharraf.

Earlier, a PML-N supporter who had attempted to shake hand with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharifwas roughed up by members of his security team. Nawaz and senior party leader Saad Rafique later embraced the man. Maryam also denounced the behaviour of the security officers, stating that ‘supporters have a special relationship with their Quaid.

Maryam Nawaz in her speech said that Nawaz made the country defence impregnable and is determined to foil all the conspiracies and lead the country as an economic power. She asked the people to support Nawaz in coming general elections to give respect to the vote and voters. She said Nawaz is waging a just struggle and would not compromise on the rights of people.

It may be added that May 28, dubbed as Youm-e-Takbeer, is celebrated every year to commemorate the historic day when the country conducted the nuclear tests in 1998 as a response, in self-defence, to the nuclear tests and accompanying hostile posturing by its neighbor India.