Nawaz vows to restore sanctity of vote

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has called for restoring the sanctity of vote for the country’s progress.

Talking to media after expressing his condolence to Mufti Raghib Naeemi on the demise of his grandmother, here Wednesday, Nawaz said that there is a dire need to restore and establish the sanctity of vote in the country. “We will take the issue of vote’s sanctity respect of the vote to every corner of the country, as the country can only progress if there is respect for mandate of people, he asserted.

Nawaz said the public vote is being disrespected in the country for the last 70 years and now time has come to restore its sanctity. “Our narrative has made a place in the hearts of people of Pakistan,” he said, adding: “The mandate of people of Pakistan must not be insulted.”

Expressing gratitude to the people of Lodhran for their support in NA-154 by-election, Nawaz said that public vote should not be disrespected and vowed to spread the message regarding sanctity of vote. He also said that result of NA-154 bye-election is matter of thought for our opponents.

The PML-N President maintained that the person who practiced the politics of allegations and hypocrisy was declared “Sadiq and Ameen” while he was disqualified for not receiving salary from his son. “Those who are giving decision are also answerable in the court of Allah Almighty,” he said.