Nawaz vows not to bow down to trickery

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif vowed on Monday to not bow down to machinations against him.

Addressing party lawmakers alongside Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz said, “if you all are with me we will definitely win.”

Nawaz’s daughter Maryam and Shehbaz’s son MNA Hamza Shehbaz were also in attendance along with other party leaders.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson, Nawaz said, “Imran Khan, stop with your duplicity and spreading lies. This not how a new Pakistan will be made.”

He asked Imran what his party has done for public welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where the PTI is in power.

Turning his guns towards the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he asked why the PPP did not initiate the Karachi Operation in 2013 on its own.

“Karachi has turned into a pile of garbage,” he claimed.

Referring to PPP supremo and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz said, “Zardari sahib, there are allegations against you of taking the country into the dark ages”.

Would’ve changed Pakistan if wasn’t ousted, says Nawaz

The three-time premier then challenged his opponents in KP and Sindh to compare their provinces to Punjab, where the PML-N is in power.

Shehbaz Sharif also addressed the event later.

Orignally published by INP