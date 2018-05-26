Nawaz visits family of late MNA to offer condolences

Faisalabad

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of late Rajab Ali Baloch, MNA, at Canal Bank Road here.

He remained with the family members for some time and offered condolences.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also paid tribute to the services of the late Raja Ali Baloch.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, State Minister for Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, State Minister for Textile and Commerce Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, State Minister for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, State Minister for Interior Talal Badar Chaudhry, MNA Mian Abdul Manan and MPA Haji Saeed Ansari also accompanied the former prime minister. A large number of PML-N workers gathered outside the residence of the late MNA to accord welcome to their leader.—APP