Nawaz using tactics to delay judicial verdict against him, says Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Thursday has said that ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif is using tactics to delay judicial verdict against him in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that Harley Street Clinic, where Nawaz’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz is under treatment, is strict in leaking any information about the patient and that doctors also don’t give any briefing over it.

It seems that this clinic is also under Sharifs’ ownership, he added.

Earlier, talking to media in London, Nawaz Sharif stated that Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition was still critical.

He informed that CT scan of Kulsoom Nawaz was carried out on Wednesday whereas he regretted that he was not here in London during Kulsoom’s tough hours.

Doctors had described the condition of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz as critical. They said that the ventilator will not be taken off.

The doctors said that they will monitor Kulsoom Nawaz’s reports on daily basis as her condition was still serious.