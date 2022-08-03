Nawaz urges govt to take legal action against Imran

Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the federal government to take “immediate legal action” against PTI chairman Imran Khan following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict against his party in the prohibited funding case.

“It has been proven today […] and the entire nation knows now that Imran Khan is the biggest thief in [the country’s] history,” he alleged.

Talking to reporters outside his residence in London today, Nawaz said that Imran used to give “lectures” to people about honesty. “Today, the ECP’s verdict has shown that it is actually him who is the biggest thief in history.

“He knew that he had committed the biggest money laundering. This is the reason he kept demanding the chief election commissioner’s resignation,” he said.

“The way Imran took money from foreign nationals proves that he was the person who brought foreign agenda into the country,” Nawaz claimed.